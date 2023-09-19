Deion Sanders condemns death threats against player whose late hit left Travis Hunter with lacerated liver

Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said Monday that Blackburn, who’s from Boulder, and his family had their address posted on social media. Norvell also added that police were involved given the nature of the comments.

“I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans, that’s on the other side of those threats," Sanders said. "I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing (to) the best of his ability. And he made a mistake. ... Let’s move on. That kid does not deserve that.”

In his online streaming show, Hunter said of Blackburn's hit: "He did what he was supposed to do. It’s football. Something bad is going to happen on the field sooner or later. You’ve got to get up and fight again.”

Buffs safety Shilo Sanders isn’t quite over the hit. Hunter is one of his good friends and they trade off ordering food for each other before games.

“I really wanted to whoop that dude that did that to him, for real, after the game or something,” he said. “If I see him just around here somewhere, he got to watch out. But that really made me mad, just seeing him try to play dirty like that. That was crazy.”

Hunter rarely came off the field for the Buffaloes in wins over TCU and Nebraska. He has an interception and nine tackles on defense. He’s also caught 16 passes for 213 yards from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“I absolutely hate that for Travis. He’s a dynamic kid,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "He’s got a special personality and obviously is tremendous on the football field. He certainly gave them an edge. I hope he gets healthy soon. I hate to not get to see him play in this game because he’s meant for a stage like this, the stage that we’re going to have this Saturday.”

As for who may replace Hunter, Deion Sanders said that's a difficult assignment.

“No one in the country that can fill Travis Hunter’s shoes,” Sanders said. “You've got to understand, he’s a unique player. He’s one of a kind. He’s the best player on offense, the best player on defense. That’s just who he is — in the country, not just on his team.

“So having guys step up, they've just got to step up and do the job we’re asking them to do.”

Notes: The Buffaloes sold out their Nov. 11 game against Arizona. It's the first time in school history the team has sold out all six home games. .... Colorado's game against Colorado State that ended early Sunday in most parts of the nation drew 9.3 million viewers. It was the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN, the network said. “This is incredible,” Sanders said. “The kids are getting eyeballs, they’re getting viewers.” ... Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was the Pac-12 defensive player of the week for returning an interception 80 yards for a score and forcing a fumble.

AP Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson contributed to this report.