How a Kaiser Permanente worker strike could affect Colorado patients

“There's lots of anxiety about expiration,” said Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of Service Employees International Union Local 105. “Folks don't want to strike, but they at this point have been pushed to the brink, like a lot of workers in this country.”

The main sticking points in bargaining include wage raises, hiring practices and changes to bonus policies.

The union says staffing shortages have reached crisis levels in many departments, and it has also accused Kaiser of unfair labor practices, such as failing to show up for meetings and withholding financial information throughout talks. Kaiser denies it has broken any laws.

An impasse could result in the largest healthcare worker strike the country has ever seen, according to SEIU. Contracts for more than 80,000 Kaiser workers across the country are a part of the negotiations.

The timeline for a potential strike is a moving target

The first day Colorado workers could walk off the job is Oct. 1, which is the day after the current contract for SEIU Local 105 expires. The union has to give a 10-day notice to federal regulators before a strike can begin, though, due to laws around healthcare labor actions.

The union hasn’t given its notice yet, and reps for Kaiser say it’s determined to reach an agreement before the end of the month.

“A strike authorization vote does not reflect any breakdown in bargaining, nor does it indicate a strike is imminent or will happen at all,” Kaiser said in a statement.

Union reps say they want to avoid a strike, but they aren’t willing to budge on their demands for higher raises.

“I think it really does come down to needing to utilize their rights under the law to use every tool in the toolbox,” Felix-Sowy said.

A strike would mean 3,000 Colorado Kaiser workers would walk off the job

SEIU Local 105 represents a mixed bag of job titles at all of the health system’s locations in Colorado. The list includes nurses, patient schedulers, billing center staff, lab techs, pharmacy techs, couriers and transportation staff, among others.

The group isn’t all of Kaiser’s Colorado employees. Doctors and a large swath of Colorado nurses aren’t a part of SEIU.

The loss of 3,000 workers would make it harder to keep daily operations and appointments going for Kaiser’s roughly half-million patients in Colorado, though, Felix-Sowy said.

“Patient care is already being affected by dangerously low staffing levels,” she said. “I think how much access and care is going to be affected by a strike depends on how Kaiser reacts and prepares.”