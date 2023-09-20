Listen: Whose streets? At one school in Sloan’s Lake, it’s Bike Bus’ streets!

Students and parents of Brown International Academy biked to class together this month.

The sun was barely up, but Zachary Martin was ready.

The 10-year-old was gleefully holding his bike at the edge of Sloan’s Lake Park on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6. In just a few minutes, he’d be riding to his school with many of his classmates and their parents as part of a “bike bus,” a caravan of kids and adults who all bike to school together.

“I did it last year and it was so fun,” Zachary said.

He hoped this year would be even better because Zachary’s 5-year-old brother Trevor was riding, too.

