This Colorado Springs man is using retirement to build his own temple to 80s rock gods

“I’m on my third and fourth DVD of some of them, because I’ve worn the other ones out, playing them so much,” he said.

Jones’s penchant for memorabilia extends beyond the garage; it’s throughout his whole two bedroom home. It includes 14 electric guitars and two electric basses, though he doesn’t know how to play.

Dan Boyce An electric bass and two electric guitars hang beneath a handmade “Welcome to the Jungle” sign in Mark Jones’s garage.

“I just can’t do it, my fingers don’t work that way,” he laughs. “But, they look good hanging on the walls.”

Over the past decade, Jones thinks he’s put well over ten-thousand hours into “Mark’s Little Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” a constantly evolving collection of memorabilia, posters and handmade displays that brings him contentment in retirement and which he said will never be finished.

The collection, both in music and collectibles, honors bands from across his favorite decade of rock: KISS, Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses and above all his favorite band (“obviously”) Def Leppard.

Dan Boyce Mark Jones owns a collection of about 80 musician “Funko Pop” dolls. He recently purchased the newly-released full set of Def Leppard figurines.

His love for the “Pour Some Sugar On Me” stars is obvious looking around the garage. He says he immediately added the recently-released Def Leppard Funko Pop figurines to his large collection of the big-headed dolls. And he inked a tattoo of the band’s insignia on his forearm just a couple of months ago. Much of that passion stems from his respect from the band’s iconic one-armed drummer, Rick Allen.

“I would love to have him come here and see the stuff that I’ve made, you know, for him,” Jones said. “He’s my living mortal God, Rick Allen.”

Dan Boyce Def Leppard is “obviously” Jones’s favorite band. He has particular respect for the band’s iconic one-armed drummer, Rick Allen.

The 80s rock temple is a passion project meant to be shared, but lately Jones has found fewer opportunities to do so

Jones had a long habit of opening the garage door facing North Cascade Avenue downtown and cranking the music loud. (The buildings around him are businesses that close in the evenings.)

“People used to stop by all the time. Not so much anymore,” Jones said. “I think after Coronavirus, people don't do it as much as they used to.”

He has a well-stocked refrigerator in the garage for any passers-by who might want to come look around.

Dan Boyce Jones keeps a refrigerator fully stocked with water, soda and beer for passers-by. He said he’s had a lot fewer people do so since the pandemic.

A 2023 report from the U.S. Surgeon General found feelings of loneliness and social isolation were increasing among older Americans. Then during the pandemic, it spiked. For Jones, at his age, family and friends have become fewer and far between.

“During the week, I may not see anybody at all, except for if I go out to check my mail,” Jones said, “which is not my choice, but that’s just how it goes.”

Jones has a sort of stoic acceptance of his situation that comes without complaint. It fits, rather than contrasts, with his tearing up while watching Rick Allen on the garage TV — the legend pounding away on his modified drum kit.