Explore the work of Frank Muramoto, a Japanese American photographer who captured a changing Pueblo

Just over 100 years ago, Frank Muramoto, a Japanese man born in 1884, settled in Pueblo and began documenting a changing community.

Today, Muramoto’s photographs are now hanging in a new exhibit at the El Pueblo History Museum, mere blocks from where he once operated Deluxe Photography Studios in Pueblo from 1915 to 1958.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Historical Society Frank Muramoto

“Throughout that time, he took photos of just everything and anything that he could. If you look at his photo collection, you’d see nature shots. You’d see studio photography portraits of people who came in to have their picture taken, but also candid photos of people just going out and living their lives,” Devin Flores, digital content specialist at El Pueblo History Museum, said.

Muramoto photographed people from all backgrounds, but much of his work captured a unique perspective. He often photographed local Japanese Americans, whose population was far stronger in the area than it is in modern Pueblo.

At the community’s peak, Japanese people alone made up about 2 percent of residents.

“That community was a large one, and it was fairly tight-knit. They were all very well connected with each other, and a majority of them attended the same church here in town, the Japanese Methodist Church,” Flores said.

Paolo Zialcita/CPR News Devin Flores, digital content specialist at El Pueblo History Museum, stands in the exhibition.

A devastating flood and the internment of Japanese Americans dispersed the community in Pueblo

Pueblo’s Japanese American community began to disperse when a flood hit the city in 1921. The damage disproportionately affected immigrant communities, which lived closest to the river.

The downward trend continued during World War II, when Japanese Americans were rounded up and placed in internment camps, like Colorado’s Camp Amache, following the Pearl Harbor Attack.

The roundup and internment of Japanese people was authorized by President Franklin D. Roosevelt via executive order in February 1942. Over 7,000 Japanese Americans and non-citizen Japanese people were incarcerated at Amache, which sits in Prowers County.