Former Adams County Sheriff and deputies charged with falsifying training records

From there, investigators set out to meticulously document whether Reigenborn and McLallen were actually present and working at times when their records showed them completing mandatory training. Reigenborn’s own deputies provided the information needed to file charges in the case.

In an interview last year, Reigenborn said he wasn’t implicated in the scheme. He said that he fulfilled all his required training hours “because they’re so easy to get.”

Reigenborn said he felt “completely betrayed” by his two top deputies falsifying information.

The state’s officer certification database says that McLallen and Bethel both “retired while under investigation” last year.

McLallen never responded to CPR News for comment. Bethel said his certification to be a licensed peace officer was of “no need” to him anymore because he had permanently retired from law enforcement.

Reigenborn said that McLallen told him it was a “misunderstanding,” but Reigenborn said it was more than that.

“Completely betrayed,” Reigenborn told CPR News last year. “Especially because those training hours are so easy to get.”

Reigenborn told CPR he knew who the whistleblower was, and asked the whistleblower if he, Reigenborn, was part of the investigation into falsifying training records.

“I asked him, are you implicating that I did something wrong?” Reigenborn recalled to CPR. “And he said, ‘No not at all, those two did.’ He told me that I’m not implicated in it.”

Reigenborn spent his career as a deputy in the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, starting in 1991. He mostly worked patrol, and struggled to rise into leadership positions. He left Adams County after losing the 2014 election for sheriff to Mike McIntosh, a Republican. But Reigenborn stagged a comeback, and four years later beat McIntosh in the 2018 election.

CPR News’s investigation last year found the Adams County Sheriff’s Office beset by turmoil, starting soon after Reigenborn was elected sheriff in 2018. Reigenborn viewed the previous leadership in the office as loyal to his opponent. He locked them out of the office and eventually replaced some of them with officers with checkered pasts, including previous arrests and firings at past agencies.

A group of the senior officers that Reigenborn pushed out filed a federal lawsuit against Reigenborn and the county for constitutional violations. The case has not yet been resolved, and is on appeal.

In June, state officials threatened to shut down the Adams County sheriff’s training facility over an “unprofessional and dangerous” culture that’s led to significant injuries, including shooting a cadet three dozen times in the legs with non-lethal projectiles in one exercise. Complaints dated back to Reigenborn’s tenure.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Colorado, made up of more than 400 sworn deputies, a 1,600-person capacity jail, and a budget of about $100 million.

It's rare for top law enforcement officials to face criminal charges in Colorado. One of the few cases occurred back in 2011, when former Arapahoe County Sheriff Patrick Sullivan was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, almost 12 years after leaving office. Sullivan had been named "Sheriff of the Year." by the National Sheriffs’ Association in 2001.