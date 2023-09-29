Two new Colorado gun laws take effect Sunday — and the first lawsuit against them may be filed by noon

Local governments also can decide to extend the waiting period beyond three days for local gun sellers, thanks to a law from 2021.

One of the new statewide law’s sponsors, Rep. Judy Amabile, a Democrat from Boulder, says that something similar to a waiting period saved her son’s life when he was suicidal. He faced a delay in getting his background check approved to buy the gun, giving her time to intervene and stop the sale.

“If it saves the life of somebody who you love, then I think you're going to be really grateful. And so I'm really happy about it,” she said.

The legal battle over waiting periods has already begun

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners initially sued in April over the new law, focusing on a woman named Alicia Garcia who said that she intended to buy a gun and would have her Second Amendment rights obstructed by the law.

But last month, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer decided that he wouldn’t immediately block it. Part of the reason was that the law wasn’t yet in effect and therefore couldn’t be irreparably harming the plaintiff.

“Without a demonstration of a current injury, or an imminent injury based on a credible threat of prosecution, plaintiffs have not shown they have standing to move to enjoin HB23-1219 before it is enforced,” Brimmer wrote.

RMGO then voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit but plans to file it again Sunday when the waiting-period law takes effect. That day, Garcia and Taylor Rhodes, the executive director of RMGO, plan to attempt to buy firearms.

“As soon as we see that delay status come up … we'll then snap a photo of that, send it to our attorneys so that we can prove that we have standing, and they will refile that lawsuit. Hopefully we're talking about having it done before noon on Sunday,” Rhodes said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Taylor Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, at the state Capitol Sept. 20, 2023.

He added: “What we're talking about is a right delayed is a right denied. I think actually Martin Luther King [Jr.] said that when he was alive. We're talking about fundamental rights. You don't have to pass a background check and wait to be able to vote.”

(King wrote in his “Letter from Birmingham City Jail” that “justice too long delayed is justice denied,” as he fought against racial oppression.)

The Colorado Shooting Association also sued earlier to block the waiting period law, claiming that it represents an anonymous group of seven domestic violence survivors who need immediate access to guns. That case is pending.

“Instead, survivors must wait three days – three days they may not have – to gain the ability to defend themselves and any children they may have with a firearm,” the lawsuit states.

The court battle over the law would fall under the shadow of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision from last year, which has forced states to prove their gun laws have a historical precedent from the nation’s earliest days, said Prof. Timothy Lytton, who studies Second Amendment litigation and other subjects at Georgia State University College of Law.

“Historians are lining up on either side or both sides of these issues, and that the issue really comes down to whether or not the [Second Amendment] protects the right to purchase a firearm without having to wait too long,” he said.

Lytton expects to see a series of legal battles work their way up to the high court as it builds a new legal doctrine around guns. But there are signs that at least some of the conservative majority — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — are open to allowing states to require waiting periods and background checks.