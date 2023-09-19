Gun rights advocates have lost Colorado’s elections — but they may win the legal war

“That really changes the complete trajectory of how gun laws can be litigated and how they can be enacted,” said Rhodes.

That new standard has already had an impact in Colorado. In response to an RMGO lawsuit, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer blocked a new law raising the purchase age for all firearms to 21 on the day it was set to take effect. The policy remains on hold while the case makes its way through the courts.

In deciding to put a hold on the law, Brimmer wrote, “without any evidence of historic analogues from the time the Second Amendment was ratified, later history cannot overcome the text of the Second Amendment by providing an inconsistent definition.”

A shifting national standard

Before the Bruen decision, states could argue their laws were carefully targeted toward a specific goal — for instance, the protection of public health — that justified restricting the public’s right to bear arms.

The courts “would use a kind of balancing test to figure out whether or not they thought that the restriction was carefully enough tailored in order to serve some important government purpose,” said Timothy Lytton, a professor at Georgia State University College of Law who has studied Second Amendment litigation.

But with Bruen, the Supreme Court has opened the door for legal challenges to even decades old gun laws.

“We are talking about dozens of cases across the country that deal with everything from minimum age requirements, to restrictions on semi-automatic weapons… to restrictions on the sale of weapons to people who are under restraining orders for domestic violence,” Lytton said.

That final example is at the heart of a Texas case that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear this fall. Its ruling next year could offer more guidance on how lower courts should implement this new ‘historical precedent’ standard.

Until there’s more clarity, federal judges are approaching these questions in a range of ways, with some leaning toward upholding restrictions on gun ownership and others — including in the Colorado case — signaling that these laws may be in trouble.

Lytton expects many of these cases are going to have to percolate to the Supreme Court for further clarification.