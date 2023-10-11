Colorado’s Republican congressmembers are not all on board with Steve Scalise for Speaker

In a social media post, Boebert elaborated on her reason for supporting Jordan, “The American people deserve a real change in leadership, not a continuation of the status quo.”

With a slim majority in the House, the next Republican Speaker can only afford to lose four votes from his party. Currently, more than four said they will not vote for Scalise at this time.

Boebert met with Scalise Wednesday afternoon. She left saying there should be no floor vote today and that she’s looking for a fighter.

“I’m ready for somebody who’s going to throw down and not care who’s in the way,” she said. “I’m tired of the politics that are played in this chamber and I want somebody who’s actually going to put some teeth into what we do.”

But when asked if there is anything Scalise can do to change her mind, she replied, “We’ll have to see.”

Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy, told reporters he voted present during the closed door nomination process. “If we don’t have moral clarity to decide whether President Biden won or not, we don’t have the moral clarity to rule,” he told reporters.

During a candidate forum on Tuesday, Buck reportedly asked both Scalise and Jordan who won the 2020 election and was unsatisfied with their answers. Both men voted not to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Heading into the meeting, Colorado Springs Rep. Doug Lamborn was hopeful that a new Speaker would be elected soon. “We just got out of an Israel classified briefing. We can't be rudderless right now in the House. And we are.”

While there is currently an acting House Speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry, his powers are limited. The House can’t move legislation on the floor until a new Speaker is selected.

Lamborn’s office said he won’t be making any statements about how he’ll vote ahead of the contest on the floor.

While the vote could be called as early as Wednesday afternoon, many people do not expect it to happen right away given the current number of holdouts and a general Republican desire not to replay the endless rounds of voting the party went through to install McCarthy at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Democrats are expected to rally around their nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the current Minority Leader.