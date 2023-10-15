President Joe Biden to visit Colorado on Monday, spotlighting clean energy investments
Updated at 3:54 p.m.
President Joe Biden will be in Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s backyard on Monday to spotlight clean energy investments made by his administration.
The Investing in America tour is expected to take him to Pueblo, which is in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, to tour CS Wind, the largest wind turbine tower manufacturing plant in the world.
The visit will highlight the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden's signature climate, tax and healthcare signed into law in August 2022, and the Administration's economic policies are benefiting the region.
“The President will highlight how Bidenomics and the Inflation Reduction Act are mobilizing companies to invest in clean energy industries and create good-paying jobs in places like CO-03, while extreme House Republicans try to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act and deny their constituents the jobs and opportunities that the President’s agenda is creating,” a White House official said.
During the Biden Administration, companies have announced $5 billion in investments in Colorado, in industries ranging from clean energy to semiconductors and biomanufacturing.
In Pueblo, CS Wind made a $250 million investment to expand its facility, spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act. The expansion is expected to add about 850 jobs in Pueblo.
CS Wind has hosted elected officials before, including Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet.
While all of Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, Boebert and Colorado’s other GOP congress members, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, did not. Boebert has described the law as “a massive failure” on X, the site formerly known as Twitter
At a stop in New Mexico in August designed to highlight the law and other aspects of the administration's economic record, Biden foreshadowed his Colorado visit when he dinged Boebert for not supporting the legislation even as it benefitted her district.
“CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — you know, the very quiet Republican lady? — it’s in her district,” Biden said. “Who, along with every other Republican, voted against this bill. And it’s making all this possible. And she railed against its passage.”
Commenting about Biden’s visit on X, the right-wing Boebert asked if he’d address high prices, talk with oil and gas workers or families affected by fentanyl. “If he’s not here to address these serious issues, perhaps he should stick to what he does best — relaxing on the beach and doing nothing.”
At least one other project in the district is also benefiting from the Inflation Reduction Act. Primergy is building a 155 megawatt solar power and battery storage project in the southwest corner of the state outside Durango.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!