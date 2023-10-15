President Joe Biden to visit Colorado on Monday, spotlighting clean energy investments

During the Biden Administration, companies have announced $5 billion in investments in Colorado, in industries ranging from clean energy to semiconductors and biomanufacturing.

In Pueblo, CS Wind made a $250 million investment to expand its facility, spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act. The expansion is expected to add about 850 jobs in Pueblo.

CS Wind has hosted elected officials before, including Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet.

While all of Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, Boebert and Colorado’s other GOP congress members, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, did not. Boebert has described the law as “a massive failure” on X, the site formerly known as Twitter

At a stop in New Mexico in August designed to highlight the law and other aspects of the administration's economic record, Biden foreshadowed his Colorado visit when he dinged Boebert for not supporting the legislation even as it benefitted her district.

“CS Wind is Congresswoman Lauren Boebert — you know, the very quiet Republican lady? — it’s in her district,” Biden said. “Who, along with every other Republican, voted against this bill. And it’s making all this possible. And she railed against its passage.”

Commenting about Biden’s visit on X, the right-wing Boebert asked if he’d address high prices, talk with oil and gas workers or families affected by fentanyl. “If he’s not here to address these serious issues, perhaps he should stick to what he does best — relaxing on the beach and doing nothing.”

At least one other project in the district is also benefiting from the Inflation Reduction Act. Primergy is building a 155 megawatt solar power and battery storage project in the southwest corner of the state outside Durango.