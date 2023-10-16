From Punjab to Colorado Springs: a cooking class brings the taste of Indian street food home

Lessons inside and outside the kitchen

Throughout the class, Celly dropped tips about what makes cooking fun and different every time — both with Indian cooking and in general.

Where recipes were concerned, for example, she said: “A recipe is just like a rough draft . . . You can experiment. Don't just stick to it. Go with your own imagination.”

She had printed copies of the recipes to share with the participants.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Monika Celly fills a samosa during an Indian cooking class in her Colorado Springs home. Sept. 10, 2023.

Another key lesson: A real Indian cook will insist that samosas be deep-fried in hot oil. “I want my deep-fried samosa. I don’t want air-fried, or oven-baked! No! I like my deep fried ones.”

That was the way she taught the class to make them: first, one forms a cone shape with the dough; then one pinches it closed along one seam; next, one fills it only half-way with a blend of seasoned potatoes and peas; finally, one seals the pouch with a mixture of flour and water and pinches closed with two fingers.

It was over food-making that the conversation meandered into stories that didn’t have anything to do with cooking — one of her favorite parts about teaching cooking classes. This time, the topic landed on how she met her husband, Sumit. “We met online through a matrimony website,” she said. “I actually sent him (an indication of) interest.”

After they began talking on the phone (and enjoying it), his parents in Delhi traveled to where her family lived in Punjab for a meeting. “When things looked right, his parents came to meet my family,” she recalled. “I met him after I met his parents.”

Once everyone agreed they were a match, in 2007, Sumit, who’d been in Colorado since 2000 and was working as a software engineer, returned home. “He flew to India, and within 10 days we were married,” she recalled happily.

After that, they returned to Colorado together. Coming to the U.S. meant she had to leave behind her successful career as a consultant who helped students make college and career plans. When she first arrived in Colorado Springs, she taught science classes in local public schools. Then she decided to devote herself full-time to raising her sons and growing her Indian food business, which now also includes some pre-packaged food items, such as savory pancake mix made of chickpea flour, for sale on her website.

On that Saturday afternoon, the samosas, which she’s had years of time to perfect since she and Sumit first met, weren’t quite the same. Maybe it was untrained hands, not hers, doing the stuffing and pinching.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Agustya Celly cuts tomatoes, by order of his mother, Monika, as she leads a cooking class in her Colorado Springs home. Sept. 10, 2023.

When Augustya took a look, he said: “It looks much different than normal for some reason. It might've just been since she took a little bit more time. Even though they have peas, they're still really good . . . You can see it's crunchy.”

As the afternoon continued, Sumit, 46, said the inherent socializing and bonding in cooking classes have helped them to form local connections. “It helps us be a part of the city,” he said, adding that his day job “doesn't really connect me with people here. I mean, it connects me with the people I work with, but it is different.”

This summer marked the first food festival devoted to Indian food in Colorado Springs. Organized by Celly, it was held at her sons’ elementary school, which has a cafeteria that opens to a side yard, where a henna tattoo artist set up and Indian stick dancers gave demos.

Once the food was ready, she said the festival went better than she’d expected.

“We had close to 900 people,” she said. “That just shows that people want to try Indian food.”

She said most people who take her cooking classes are first-timers, whose choice to enroll, she thinks, says a lot about them: “They are open to different cultures, they are more ready to accept immigrants like us.”

Food serves as a connector with strangers and family alike, she said, adding that she has talked for hours on the phone with Sumit’s mother, often discussing recipes.

Usually, Sumit said, when people come into their home to learn to cook Indian food, “it's not just food you're learning. . . it's more of an entire Indian experience. (It’s) the way we interact, and there's a lot more than just food.”