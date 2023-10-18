Colorado men accused of taking ‘memento’ photo after rock-throwing death appear in court

Defense lawyers questioned Manka about the DNA evidence Wednesday and drew attention to conflicting statements two of the men gave to authorities about who was responsible for Bartell's death.

Kwak, 18, who said he only recently met the other two defendants, said that Koenig was driving the pickup truck they were in and threw the rock. Karol-Chick, who described Koenig as his best friend, pointed the finger at Kwak.

Kwak's lawyer, Emily Boehme, said that Kwak vehemently denied throwing the fatal rock when he was interviewed.

Koenig did not talk to investigators after he was arrested, according to court documents.

The men were arrested several days after Bartell was hit in the head while driving northwest of Denver and talking on the phone with a friend. After the call went silent, the friend tracked Bartell’s location with a phone app and found the suburban Denver woman dead in her car, which had crashed into a field.

Investigators have said Bartell was killed by the rock and not the crash.

According to court documents, the men, all 18 at the time, circled back to take a photo of the crashed car as a “memento.”

Investigators said at the time that they believed the attack was linked to similar incidents in which rocks between 4 and 6 inches (10 and 15 centimeters) in diameter and weighing 3 to 5 pounds (1.4 to 2.7 kilograms) were thrown at cars in the area the night of Bartell’s death.

The attacks started just after 10 p.m. and involved at least seven vehicles. In addition to Bartell’s death, three people suffered minor injuries.