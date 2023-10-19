Colorado weather: Warm, clear weekend on the way for many
Colorado is in for a mild and sunny fall weekend, with highs around 80 expected for Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction every day through Sunday.
Denver’s forecast high on Thursday and Friday is 81, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday and Sunday should see high temperatures fall slightly to 76.
Colorado Springs and Pueblo will see daytime highs around 81 on Thursday and Friday, too, before falling into the high 70s over the weekend.
The mountains can expect similarly mild weather. Vail and other central mountain communities will see highs in the mid-60s through Sunday.
Grand Junction’s highs will stick in the upper 70s through Sunday.
These mild days will bring some chilly nights along with them, though. Overnight temperatures could drop into the mid-40s for much of the state.
