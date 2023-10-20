Bigfoot — do you believe? One Colorado museum wants to know

“So, we made a decision,” Myers said. “It was a critical, risky decision to go all the way with Bigfoot.”

Today, the Sasquatch Outpost is the main attraction. The bread and eggs are gone. Bigfoot paraphernalia, including t-shirts, magnets, shot glasses, and a wide array of Sasquatch documentaries, rules.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News There’s a Bigfoot museum in Hastings, Nebraska, from which ripped and braided flag was loaned to the Outpost in Bailey. The sign says the braiding is suspected Sasquatch behavior.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Jim Myers strikes a pose with an attraction at the Sasquatch Outpost and Experience in Bailey, which he opened with his wife, Daphne, about 10 years ago.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Beware, this property is protected by Sasquatch.

Myers has had a life-long fascination with the elusive creature. At 10 years old, he went to the movie theater and saw Legend of the Boggy Creek, a half-documentary, half-staged drama about a Bigfoot-like creature in Arkansas. Ever since then, he’s been searching for proof that Sasquatch is real.

Since reopening the store as a Sasquatch gift store, Myers said business has grown year-by-year. He and his wife even plan to expand the business upstairs and open a Sasquatch-themed escape room.

Myers frequently meets other Bigfoot believers who come from all over the country, like Michele Buddy, a Texan who made a point to visit the store after hearing about it in a documentary.

“I'm a huge Bigfoot believer,” she said. “We were coming to Colorado anyway. I'm like, ‘There's a Bigfoot museum in Bailey?’ So, here we are.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News No one’s ever caught one, so the imagination runs wild at The Sasquatch Outpost and Experience in Bailey, as do the assertions of the supposed beast’s looks, stature (including big feet), habits and even scat known as the Tremendous Turd.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Some of the displays at the Sasquatch Outpost and Experience in Bailey imagine the secretive beasts to have glowing eyes.

At the back of the store, green saloon doors sit below a sign that reads “SASQUATCH ENCOUNTER.” Inside is a small museum dedicated to alleged proof that the elusive Sasquatch walks among us.

The exhibits, curated by Myers, feature plaster casts of suspected Bigfoot tracks, old newspaper clippings, and even preserved feces that Myers believes couldn’t come from anything but Bigfoot.

“This is what we call ‘the tremendous turd’,” Myers said, gesturing toward a display. “It's a 48 inch piece of feces that we found in the woods about 10 miles from here.”