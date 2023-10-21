Bigfoot sets the record straight after Colorado sightings

There’s been another Bigfoot sighting – and it happened right here in Colorado!

A husband and wife claim they spotted the elusive beast while they were taking a train ride through the Rockies. Was it really Sasquatch? Well, this morning, for the first time ever, Bigfoot opened up to CPR News weekend host Vic Vela in this exclusive interview.

Listen to the interview in the player at the top of the page.

(Spoiler alert: Bigfoot is “probably” not real. He’s played here by Austin, TX radio personality C.J. Morgan.)