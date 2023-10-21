Bigfoot sets the record straight after Colorado sightings
There’s been another Bigfoot sighting – and it happened right here in Colorado!
A husband and wife claim they spotted the elusive beast while they were taking a train ride through the Rockies. Was it really Sasquatch? Well, this morning, for the first time ever, Bigfoot opened up to CPR News weekend host Vic Vela in this exclusive interview.
Listen to the interview in the player at the top of the page.
(Spoiler alert: Bigfoot is “probably” not real. He’s played here by Austin, TX radio personality C.J. Morgan.)
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!