Colorado counties take steps to safeguard elections processes in the face of misinformation and threats

El Paso County has been an epicenter of mis- and disinformation over false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Activists in the area helped lead efforts in multiple Colorado counties after the 2020 election to canvas and attempt to perform a grassroots audit of the election results. There was also an unsuccessful effort to try to replace the county’s Dominion Voting Systems machines.

Schleiker said he understands why Denver is no longer livestreaming the ballot processing room. El Paso County doesn’t livestream ballot processing and doesn’t plan to.

“Folks that are stepping up to be election judges and also my staff, their safety is first and foremost the number one priority to me. And they are very concerned in regards to actually sitting in the ballot processing room or even in the signature verification room, knowing that they're being livestreamed.”

State lawmakers have also recently taken steps to increase safeguards around Colorado’s election systems. They passed a law mandating full-time video monitoring of elections equipment, increasing penalties for security breaches, and requiring additional training for staff. A separate law allows election officials and workers to remove their personal information from public records.

Matt Crane, a Republican former clerk who now heads the Colorado County Clerks Association, said that heading into the 2024 cycle there’s higher turnover among clerks, from term-limits, attrition and the increased hostile environment that election officials face.

Clerks have been targeted with everything from “intimidation to outright death threats — the whole nine yards — doxxing, their information being put online, people showing up at their house, knocking on their doors, demanding to know about election fraud,” Crane said.

Next year, he expects those pressures to ramp up.

“The people that keep talking about the Big Lie and pushing that are still there. They continue to talk about those narratives and lie about what happens in our elections. And so we know that's not going to go away.”