KRCC’s 2023 November election voter guide for Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs

Voters in the city of Colorado Springs will decide on whether or not the city can keep money that would otherwise be refunded under the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR. The funds would go toward a new police training facility.

Read more about Ballot Question 2A here.

Related: Colorado Springs voters will get to weigh in on $4.75M TABOR retention measure for police academy

Manitou Springs

Election information coming soon.

Pueblo

Pueblo Mayor

A total of nine candidates are running for mayor of Pueblo. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the total votes cast there will be a mayoral runoff election between the top two candidates on January 23, 2024.

KRCC sent surveys to all candidates, including a request for a bio. For those who did not complete the survey, KRCC wrote a small bio based on the information available. Get to know the candidates and their vision for the city here.

Mayoral candidates

The following mayoral candidate did not respond to KRCC's questionnaire:

Deryk Trujillo

Trujillo announced his candidacy for Pueblo Mayor on his Youtube page in February. In the video, Trujillo said he decided to run because he believes more young people should be involved in politics. According to reporting from Fox21, Trujillo is the youngest person in the mayoral race.

Pueblo City Council

A total of nine candidates are running for a seat on Pueblo’s City Council. Four candidates are running for the District 2 seat left open by the term-limited Larry Atencio. Two candidates are running for District 4, including incumbent Vincete Martinez Ortega. The At-Large council seat has three candidates campaigning to replace Lori Winner. Winner decided not to run for another term.

KRCC sent surveys to all candidates, including a request for a bio. For those who did not complete the survey, KRCC wrote a small bio based on the information available. Get to know the candidates and their vision for the city here.

City Council District 2

Joe Latino

Gerald Pete Madrid

Tom Carrigan

Samuel Hernanded Jr.

The following District 2 council candidates did not respond to KRCC's questionnaire:

Samuel Hernandez Jr.

Hernandez is a local business owner and has not run for elected office before. According to his Facebook page, he's a Pueblo native and is endorsed by the Pueblo Association of Realtors. Hernandez said on his page he’d improve public safety by increasing police presence.

Gerald Pete Madrid

Madrid filed to run for city council in March 2023. On his Facebook page, Madrid said his experience working with different civic organizations and public service projects qualify him to run for city council.

City Council District 4

Roger Gomez

Vincente Martinez Ortega

The District 4 council candidates did not respond to KRCC's questionnaire:

Roger Gomez

Gomez’s website said he is running with the goal of revitalizing the Bessemer area. As part of his experience, the site said Gomez has worked in and with law enforcement, higher education and government relations. His website lists public safety as his top priority. He also addresses homelessness and improper drainage and street flooding in District 4.

Vincente Martinez Ortega

Martinez Ortega is a Pueblo native and was first elected to represent District 4 in 2020 for a term spanning January 2021 - December 2023. He is running for a second term. He’s endorsed by Conservation Colorado. In the past few years, Martinez Ortega has faced charges related to damaging a controversial bust of Christopher Columbus during a protest, as reported by the Pueblo Chieftain. Pueblo city council has also dismissed ethics complaints about Martinez Ortega involving his campaign, according to the Chieftain.

City Council At Large

The following At Large council candidate did not respond to KRCC's questionnaire:

Mark Aliff

Aliff previously served on Pueblo City Council from 2018 until 2022. He was elected in 2017 and did not win another term in 2021. He’s currently a manager at a car dealership in Pueblo, according to his Linkedin page. According to Aliff’s Facebook Page, he is endorsed by the Pueblo Association of Realtors.

Statewide ballot measures

Proposition HH

Lower property tax rates, smaller TABOR refunds, maybe more money for schools?

Proposition II

What to do with $24 million in excess tobacco and nicotine taxes?

School board races

As Colorado school boards become more politicized, here are the district elections to watch this fall

Candidate forum videos, courtesy of the League of Women Voters

Related: More than half of registered voters in Teller County will receive new ballots due to printing error

Find out what's on the ballot in other southeastern Colorado counties

Communities across southeastern Colorado will be voting on issues that will have an impact on taxes, term limits, transportation and even short-term rentals. Below you’ll find a roundup of local issues you’ll see on your ballot.

Editor’s note: The Colorado Health Foundation and Health Institute are financial supporters of CPR, but have no editorial influence. The information in these graphics may be updated as additional information is received.

Related coverage

How the Colorado Blue Book gets to 2 million homes in the state

Political and religious influences amplify in some Colorado school board races, as focus shifts away from students

FAQ: We answered your questions about election security in Colorado (2022)