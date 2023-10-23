Colorado weather: Sunny, dry days continue for much of the state this week
A stretch of warm, sunny weather is forecast to continue through this week for most of Colorado.
Highs in the Denver metro and Colorado Springs will reach around 80 degrees on Monday. Both cities will see temperatures cool off as the week goes on, with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 70s.
Overnight lows each night could get close to freezing along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains.
Grand Junction’s temperature should trend slightly cooler, with the high on Monday around 75 and a slight chance of showers later in the week. Durango and other communities in southwest Colorado could see a few isolated thunderstorms Monday night.
Highs in the central mountains will hover around 60 degrees through mid-week. Vail’s high on Monday is forecast for 62.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!