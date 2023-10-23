McClain is angry about how the first trial ended with Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt. Roedema was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and assault, lesser charges than originally filed by the attorney general’s office in 2021.

Roedema’s sentencing is in January, but both crimes are probation-eligible, which means there is a chance, given that he had no prior criminal record, that he won’t face any jail time. Rosenblatt, who didn’t communicate with the paramedics about McClain’s condition and didn’t kneel on his back or pull his shoulder, was found not guilty of all crimes.

“There was so much evidence, I thought it was a slam dunk. I thought there was no way they was going to rule in favor of my son's murderers, but that's exactly what they did,” she said, in a lengthy interview after the first verdict. “He's a white man that murdered a Black person. They gave him the lesser charge, giving him the opportunity to have a second chance at life. All of them are guilty of putting their hands on my son.”

Jeremy Sparig/for CPR News From left, Harvey Steinberg (attorney for Jason Rosenblatt), Ann Luvera (first assistant, Colorado attorney general), Sheneen McClain, and Jason Slothouber (senior assistant, Colorado attorney general) prepare to hear the jury's verdict in the trial of two officers charged in the death of Elijah McClain, Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Adams County Justice Center in Brighton. Former police officer Jason Rosenblatt was acquitted of all charges in McClain's death. Randy Roedema was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

Sheneen McClain had some really unusual moments in the weeks of trial and jury deliberations at the Adams County Justice Center, in Brighton, where she sat in the front row most days behind the prosecutors. Usually, a lawyer from the attorney general’s office sat with her.

Before the judge read the verdict, a juror rolled her eyes at her, she said. Then, at another point earlier, Roedema tried to hold the door open for her. She didn’t let him because she said, “I refused to allow him to show me how much of a gentleman he's not,” she said. “A little too late, little too late.”

She also said once she went to the women’s restroom to cry and a family member of one of the defendant’s waited for her and asked if she could pray for her.

“That's their God,” she said. “With all the races that live on this earth, there is no way we all serve the same God. It's not possible or else they would treat people that look like me, people that look like my son, better. But they ignore their own humanity for their ego and their pride and their patriotism.”

McClain said it’s especially heartbreaking listening to her son’s last words to officers after they took him to the grass and placed him in a carotid hold, which cut blood flow off to his brain and caused him to briefly pass out.

Shouting at officers and detained, Elijah McClain said, “my name is Elijah McClain. I was just going home. I’m an introvert. I don’t eat meat. I don’t do any fighting.”

Sheneen McClain said she shows up in the Adams County courtroom so the defendants and the jurors see her face.