Updates: Trial of third Aurora officer charged in death of Elijah McClain

This is the second of three trials. Nathan Woodyard, a currently suspended Aurora Police officer, made initial contact with McClain on a street in August 2019.

CPR News reporters and editors will be watching this trial from the courtroom and via livestream from the CPR newsroom.

The verdict in the first trial was handed down: One officer was found guilty on lesser charges, another officer was found not guilty.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Opening arguments in a trial for the last of three Aurora police officers to be charged in the death of Elijah McClain are set to begin at 10 a.m. today. CPR Justice Reporter Allison Sherry will be in the courtroom. We’re expecting to hear some repeat testimony, such as the body-worn camera footage, in this trial for Nathan Woodyard, but the application of an effective carotid hold will likely play a larger role here.