Colorado weather: Snow done for now, but subfreezing temperatures are here to stay

Colorado’s first major snowstorm of the season may be over, but people shouldn’t put their blankets away quite yet.

The state will continue to experience frigid, below-freezing temperatures through Wednesday. For much of the Front Range, overnight temperatures will sit in the 10s and 20s, while highs aren’t expected to exceed the 50s until Thursday. Chances of snow or rain are extremely low, however.

Low temperatures in the 10s will be the norm early in the week for Southern Colorado, but conditions are expected to warm up as the week progresses. Pueblo will see some of the highest temperatures in the state later this week, with highs projected to be in the 70s.

Several mountain areas saw temperatures fall below zero overnight on Monday. Single digit overnight temperatures will persist until Wednesday, with highs sitting between the 20s and 40s for the foreseeable future. The National Weather Service said chances for snow showers in the high country will rise starting Friday.

Grand Junction mostly avoided the snow, but residents won’t avoid the cold snap. Low temperatures will stay below or near the freezing point throughout the week.

The first major snowstorm in Colorado dumped several inches of snow to the High Country and the Front Range over the weekend. NWS snowfall reports show some areas in the mountains got as much as 17 inches of snow, while the Front Range’s first measurable snowfall of the season totaled between 4 to 12 inches, depending on the area.

The below freezing temperatures Monday morning may cause hazardous road conditions. Drivers are encouraged to be wary of ice and to take it slow.

Travelers taking flights Monday morning may see delays. As of Monday morning, there have been 58 delays within and out of DIA, and 1 cancellation, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.