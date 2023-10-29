Colorado snow: Storm expected to continue throughout Sunday as road conditions worsen

Colorado’s first major winter storm of the season has come, dumping large amounts of snow across the state and causing widespread travel disruptions.

Along the I-25 corridor, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and the Denver metro area all received the first measurable snowfall of the season. Accumulation totals since Saturday morning range from 4 inches in parts of Fort Collins to as much as 12 inches in parts of Colorado Springs.

Snowfall amounts are higher further into the mountain. The most snow recorded thus far is at Copper Mountain near Leadville, where nearly 17 inches of snow have fallen since Saturday morning. The storm may be good news for skiers, who are eagerly awaiting the opening of Colorado’s ski resorts.

The snow storm mostly avoided the Western Slope. Grand Junction hasn’t seen any snow accumulate this weekend, with little chance for any snowfall for Sunday.