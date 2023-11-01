First officer on scene on trial for Elijah McClain’s death says he wishes he could do everything differently

Woodyard tearfully told the jurors that he would do everything differently on the night of Aug. 24, 2019, if he could. He also admitted to violating a number of training protocols and requirements to be a peace officer in Aurora and Colorado.

That included his decision to go hands on with McClain, who didn’t show any signs of avoiding officers at the start of the interaction, almost immediately. He also said he wouldn’t have helped take McClain down to the grass. He said he regretted using the carotid hold, which cuts off blood flow to a person’s brain. Lastly, he regretted trusting his fellow officers to take care of McClain when he left to compose himself.

His attorney, Megan Downing, asked, “Did you trust other officers would take care of him?”

Woodyard’s voice broke. “I did.”

“Did they?” she asked.

“No, I know that now,” he said.

Woodyard told the jury everything shifted when, during the struggle that knocked off his glasses and a few body cameras, he heard former officer Randy Roedema say, “He just grabbed your gun, dude,” to the third officer on the scene, Jason Rosenblatt.

Roedema was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for McClain's death last month. Rosenblatt was found not guilty of all charges filed against him.

Woodyard told the jury that in the two years of being an officer at that time, he hadn’t ever been in a lethal situation. He had never administered a carotid hold in the field. And this was the first call of the night for him during a graveyard shift.

He said he panicked. He didn’t know, immediately, whether McClain actually had a gun or had tried to grab it. He said he heard McClain say, “I intend to take my power back.”

“I felt overwhelmed," he said. "I felt scared."

That’s when Woodyard, who had fallen behind McClain in the struggle on the grass, decided to give him the carotid hold, he said.

His attorney, Megan Downing, said, “Is it something that you take lightly? … Can you tell us why?”

“There's a lot that can go wrong with it. Mainly applied improperly. You can strangle somebody and cause damage that can harm their breathing,” he said.

McClain appeared to briefly lose consciousness after Woodyard administered the hold, and officers handcuffed him. When McClain regained consciousness, he began throwing up in a face mask he was wearing. His cries and pleas for help were muffled. Woodyard said that when he heard McClain say he couldn’t breathe, he reached over and yanked the mask off and threw it in the grass.