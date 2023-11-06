Community activists, lawmaker disheartened by not guilty verdict in trial in the death of Elijah McClain

Tyrone Glover is a civil rights attorney and the president of the Sam Cary Bar Association based in Denver. He spoke with CPR News minutes after the verdict was announced.

“I think unequivocally this is a disappointment for police accountability, but there are additional trials and a big piece of accountability is getting our prosecutors and representatives of the people to evaluate these cases the way they would any other citizen."

Organizer Lillian House, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation Denver, said it was “horrifying to see this officer acquitted for something that so many of us saw on camera and are completely clear on what happened.

“There were three officers who were part of the slow and brutal death and murder of Elijah McClain, and we all watched it,” she continued.

Even pushing for the officers to be charged and tried took a massive public effort, House said. Thousands took to the streets to demand justice a year after McClain’s death.

“The city of Aurora from the District Attorney to the Aurora Police Department, the City Council, the mayor all of them were completely unified in letting Elijah's case go without any consequences,” House said. “There were going to be no charges, and we turned that around.”

Though the verdict in Woodyard’s case has been decided, the struggle is far from over, House said.

“We're up against a system that stands behind its police officers and their right to kill with impunity,” House said. “It's a system that has to change, a system that has to actually be displaced. We need a new system because we should not just be fighting and clawing for justice in the face of endless insults, endless brutality, endless disrespect, but instead, human life and human dignity should be the starting point.”