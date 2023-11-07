Elbert County teen pleads guilty in case involving planned school shooting
An Elbert County 19-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree assault following a school shooting threat in March.
Lily Whitworth, who is listed in court documents as William Whitworth, was arrested after a family member called the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office to describe the threats and said Whitworth was punching holes in a wall.
Whitworth admitted planning the attack on three Colorado Springs Academy District 20 schools to deputies during the ensuing investigation. Deputies found a dry-erase board “which appeared to have a labeled floor plan of a school” in Whitworth’s home, according to a press release. A notebook with additional sketches and floor plans was also found.
Whitworth accepted a plea deal on Monday, which dismissed five of the six charges against them, leaving the second-degree assault charge – a class 4 felony offense that carries a maximum of 16 years in prison.
“We often question how tragedies happen after it’s too late,” District Attorney John Kellner said in the press release. “In this case, a family member had the courage and strength to pick up the phone and call for help.”
After Whitworth was booked into the Elbert County Jail, a staff member informed the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Whitworth said they would still attempt to carry out the shooting if their bond was paid. A judge then raised their bond from $75,000 to $750,000 on April 13.
Sentencing in Whitworth’s case is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.
