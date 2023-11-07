Elbert County teen pleads guilty in case involving planned school shooting

Whitworth accepted a plea deal on Monday, which dismissed five of the six charges against them, leaving the second-degree assault charge – a class 4 felony offense that carries a maximum of 16 years in prison.

“We often question how tragedies happen after it’s too late,” District Attorney John Kellner said in the press release. “In this case, a family member had the courage and strength to pick up the phone and call for help.”

After Whitworth was booked into the Elbert County Jail, a staff member informed the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Whitworth said they would still attempt to carry out the shooting if their bond was paid. A judge then raised their bond from $75,000 to $750,000 on April 13.

Sentencing in Whitworth’s case is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.