Colorado snow: Winter weather advisory in effect for the mountains as temperatures drop statewide

Low, winter temperatures are due to return to Colorado Wednesday, bringing snow back to the mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for mountain areas over 6,000 feet. Snow accumulation could reach anywhere from 4 to 10 inches in areas such as Evergreen, Fairplay and Buena Vista.

Morning commuters may see a light dusting of snow on mountain roads. The NWS warns that conditions will likely worsen as the day goes on, and to drive carefully. Drivers are encouraged to check if traction laws are in effect before taking to the roads. Travel impacts are expected to peak Thursday morning.

Snow is only expected at higher elevations, but temperatures are dropping statewide. While urban parts of the state have seen relatively high temperatures over the last week, highs are dropping to the 40s and the 50s along the I-25 corridor. Low temperatures are also expected to drop below freezing overnight.

Grand Junction should expect light rain Thursday, with some potential for measurable snow. Overnight temperatures will also drop below freezing this week.

Conditions are expected to warm up starting this weekend, but likely won’t exceed 70 degrees.