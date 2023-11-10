Dish Network cutting nearly 500 Denver jobs in January

Dish Network, the telecommunications giant based in the south Denver suburb Englewood, is laying off 499 people as the company’s business model faces multiple challenges.

The job cuts will begin Jan. 7 and will go on for two weeks, the company said in a letter to the Colorado Department of Labor in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as WARN. The cuts run the gamut from senior engineers and buyers to financial analysts, accountants, sales associates, and a chief marketing officer.

Earlier this week, Dish told investors it lost 225,000 wireless customers in the third quarter, which was a lot more than anticipated. At the same time, the CEO announced his resignation. The company’s stock plunged amid the turmoil.