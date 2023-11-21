Holiday markets around Colorado offer a way to celebrate and support local artisans. Here’s where you can find them this year

Thousands of Coloradans flock to one of the state's numerous Christmas markets every year to meet Santa, shop for one-of-a-kind gifts handcrafted by local artisans, feast on delectable treats and enjoy the best in live music.

Here is a rundown of locations throughout the state where you can enjoy seasonal entertainment and shopping.

Please note that specific markets can be closed or have limited hours around Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

Nov. 16 - Dec. 24

The Holiday Market on Fillmore Plaza includes more than 300 local merchants, and the first-ever Cherry Creek North pop-up holiday bar, the Mistletoe Lounge. The Million Light Plug-in event lights up the entire 16-block region. Another new initiative this year is a collaboration with Giving Machines, which are charitable vending machines that collect donations for two global and five local charities. Closed on Nov. 20, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4.

Click here for more information.

Denver’s Christkindl Market

Nov. 18 - Dec. 23

This genuine German-style Christmas market is held at Denver Civic Center Park and features local and European artisans, food sellers, and performers. The Denver Christkindlmarket is produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter (GACC-CO).

Click here for more information.

Golden’s Holiday Art Market

Nov. 19 - Dec. 29

Golden’s Foothills Art Center 48th Holiday Art Market lets visitors see over 3,000 one-of-a-kind creations from Colorado artisans. High-quality ceramics, jewelry, glass, fiber, leather, metal, wood, edibles, ornaments, and greeting cards are just a few of the artisanal goods offered.

Member preview: Thursday, Nov. 30, noon to 7 p.m.

Public opening: Friday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Market in Arvada’s historic Downtown

Weekends Nov. 25 - Dec. 18

This year, Olde Town Arvada is decorated with German Christmas Market-style huts to create a holiday wonderland. The market opens on Friday, Nov. 24, and runs every weekend until Saturday, Dec. 23. Each weekend has new vendors!

Click here for more information.

Arvada Center’s Holiday Pottery Sale

Nov. 30 - Dec. 17

The annual Holiday Pottery Sale features a wide variety of sculptural and functional pottery made by students and instructors in the ceramics teaching studio at the Arvada Center. The sale supports both the studio's operations and the artists who created the items.

Sale hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday. 1 to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Arvada Center’s Fine Art Market

Nov. 30 - Dec. 17

Get your holiday shopping done and support local Colorado artists by purchasing unique works of art like jewelry, ceramics, decorations, paintings, greeting cards, and more at the Arvada Center Fine Art Market. Proceeds support artists and the Arvada Center Galleries. Free admission and open to the public.

Sale hours: Wednesdays and Thursdays noon - 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Westminster’s Orchard Town Center Holiday Handmade Market

Weekends Dec. 8 - 24

The Orchard's Holiday Craft Market by Denver Makers Market features handmade goods. Three weekends of indoor shopping from chosen handcrafted craftspeople, fine artists, and artisan producers. Discover their method and find your own unique item. Located inside at the corner of 146th and Orchard Parkway, across the street from Lululemon.

Sale hours: Fridays, 4 - 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar

Dec. 1 - 3

Since 1973, Telluride residents have gathered for the annual Telluride Arts Holiday Bazaar, where vendors sell a wide range of high-quality handcrafted items such as jewelry made by local artisans, organic body care products, gourmet foods, pottery, clothing, and more. The Bazaar is a three-day event in the heart of Telluride.

Click here for more information.

Lyons Holiday Artisan Market

Dec. 2 - 3

A decades-long tradition in Lyons returns again this year, hosted at Lyons Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., artisan craft artisans will sell their handmade goods. Local artisans display their work at this craft fair for visitors and locals. The event has about 60 innovative vendors and Santa Claus visits daily.

Click here for more information.

Georgetown Christmas Market

Dec. 3 - 4

The 63rd edition of this outdoor European Christmas market draws craftspeople from around the world. Get roasted chestnuts at Strousse Park, view the Santa Lucia Children's Procession and speak with St. Nicholas as he walks down the street. Join the carolers if you can.

Click here for more information.

Durango Farmers Market Holiday Market

Dec. 9

The Durango Farmers Market Holiday Market Dec. 9 9 a.m - 2 p.m. at La Plata County Fair Grounds. Find unusual and excellent gifts for relatives and friends while picking up December fresh foods and holiday cooking ingredients.

Click here for more information.

Cripple Creek Gold Camp Christmas

Nov. 11 - Dec. 14

Cripple Creek and Victor have A Whoville Christmas in the Gold Camps

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Annual Gold Camp Christmas Craft Fair, June Hack Community Center, Parks & Recreation.

Click here for more information.