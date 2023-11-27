With the special session done, Colorado’s next tax debate is already starting

Republicans said they’re interested but skeptical of the new commission. No Republican lawmakers voted for the measure that created the commission on final passage.

“The reason I couldn't vote for it was the Democrats put a couple advocacy organizations that do nothing but advocate for more taxes, higher taxes,” said state Sen. Paul Lundeen, the Republican minority leader.

Lundeen was referring to two provisions in the law forming the commission. One guarantees a seat for a group representing teachers, likely to be the statewide teacher’s union. Another seat will represent a wide group of interests: “low-income individuals, seniors, individuals with fixed incomes, or residential tenants,” the law states.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Republican Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen speaks against proposed gun control measures, in the Senate, March 10, 2023.

Lundeen dismissed the idea that renters should be represented, saying that they have only a “peripheral” connection to property taxes and would be better served by broader improvements to the cost of living.

State Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Democrat, countered that the current property tax system has impacted everyone because it hasn’t delivered enough money for schools and roads.

“If we are going to have this conversation around property tax policy, we should make sure that everyone who’s impacted has a seat at the table and has the ability to eat,” she said.

Meanwhile, representatives of local taxing districts hope the creation of the commission means state lawmakers will listen more closely to them this time.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Democratic state Sen. Julie Gonzales at the Capitol, March 1, 2023.

“They need to hear from the local governments of how it works, why it works, what doesn't work, and what works, and continue a really collaborative dialogue. Again, nothing really ever gets done if we're just going to dictate how things are going to be done without listening to the people that are involved,” said Ann Terry, executive director of the Special District Association of Colorado, which will be represented on the commission.

In all, the commission will include four state lawmakers; five county commissioners; representatives for cities and special districts; representatives of school administrators and teachers; a fire chief; a county assessor; the state property tax administrator; a representative of low-income people, seniors or renters; a representative for property owners; and a representative for business.

What exactly can the commission do?

In recent years, state lawmakers have only used a couple of approaches to property taxes. In general, they have granted discounts on the taxable value of properties. They have also provided state money to schools and other local districts to make up for the effects of cuts on their revenues.

Some want to see the state go further, perhaps setting a cap on how fast property tax bills can rise. As part of Prop. HH, Democrats proposed a soft limit — the measure would have encouraged local governments to cut their local tax rates when tax bills rise too fast.