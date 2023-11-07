Proposition HH supporters concede defeat

It also means that their efforts to loosen the fiscal limits of TABOR have been defeated once again. They have tried to achieve a broad-based increase to general tax spending for decades but have seen only small successes.

The campaigns for and against the measure each spent more than $2 million to sway voters. Much of its support came from education reformers, while its opposition came from the state’s broader conservative movement — with much of the money on both sides funneled through “dark money” organizations that don’t disclose their donors.

Conservatives were confident they would stop the measure, with the Independence Institute declaring on Tuesday afternoon that the measure’s defeat was going to “be a joyful relief.”

About 1.3 million votes had been counted as of 3 p.m. on Election Day — a pace that means turnout is trending lower than both the 2021 and 2019 elections.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Opponents of Proposition HH carry a placard into the Independence Institute during an Election Day, 2023, watch party. The conservative think tank oppose the ballot measure.

Unaffiliated voters are now the largest portion of Colorado’s electorate, and they also made up the largest portion of votes cast so far. But it’s Republicans who showed the most enthusiasm in early voting. About 36 percent of active Republican voters had cast a ballot as of Monday night, compared to about 31 percent of Democrats and only 23 percent of unaffiliated voters.

It’s common in “off-year” elections for the electorate to be older and more conservative. In the early returns, well over half of voters were age 55 or older, and the largest voting bloc was women over age 65. However, the outstanding ballots likely come from a somewhat younger and more liberal group of voters, since those demographics often wait longer to cast their votes.

What HH would have done

The passage of Prop. HH would have slowed the rise of property tax bills that's been driven by increasing property values. It would have partially offset a big jump in property tax bills that is set to arrive next year, and it eventually would have offer a yearly discount of more than $1 billion for property tax owners, compared to the status quo.

But the measure also would have reduced future TABOR refunds by changing the state’s spending limits. Over time, it would've allowed the state to retain hundreds of millions and then billions of dollars more tax revenue instead of refunding it to voters.

The refund money was to be used, in part, to balance out the effects of the property tax cuts — replacing some of the money that schools and local governments would sacrifice if property tax rates are lowered.

But it would also have gone further. Within a decade, the state could have retained up to $2.2 billion extra per year, with most of that money serving as a new source of revenue for public education.

Like past TABOR reform efforts, Prop. HH struggled to win over voters

Voters in Colorado have proved highly skeptical of measures that increase the general tax burden or alter TABOR’s core limits, although they have agreed to increase “sin taxes” and to pass a couple of more narrowly targeted tax increases recently.

Prop. HH represented a new approach — offering a property tax decrease as an incentive for voters to approve a larger change in the overall tax system. But that approach divided Democrats, with younger progressives complaining bitterly that the measure’s most obvious benefits were for wealthier property owners, with few direct benefits for renters.

Education advocacy groups mobilized to support the measure, saying that it could deliver billions of dollars in new K-12 funding due to the TABOR changes. But that message didn't reach some potential supporters due to the campaign’s overall focus on property taxes.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer declares Proposition HH dead during an Election Night watch party for Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman at JJ's Place. Nov. 7, 2023.

Opposition from local governments added to the effort’s headwinds, with the groups representing both cities and counties officially opposed. Municipal leaders resented the way that Prop. HH imposed statewide changes to property taxes, which are primary revenue sources for local governments

The measure’s length and complexity also seemed to work against it. Rep. Javier Mabrey recently spoke about the measure at a Democratic event. “I explained it, and I looked at my phone, and eight minutes had passed,” he said.

Mabrey said that conversation ultimately helped secure a vote for the measure, but several voters CPR News spoke with said they decided against Prop. HH because of its complexity. Some dismissed it as a shell game, concerned its reduction of TABOR refunds would cancel out any property tax benefits.

Others supported the measure because they wanted a break on fast-rising property tax bills, or because they wanted to reform TABOR and potentially fund schools.