Colorado workers can apply for paid family and medical leave through new online portal

Coloradans can start applying for paid family and medical leave through an online portal run by the state’s labor department.

Most Colorado workers will be eligible for paid family leave starting Jan. 1, 2024. The Family & Medical Leave Insurance program, approved by voters in 2020, will partially replace workers’ wages while they go on leave for childbirth, adoption, serious health conditions, and more.

It was the first time that voters in any state have been asked to decide on a paid leave law.

The measure is funded by premiums equal to about 0.9 percent of a worker’s wages, although that could rise to 1.2 percent. Workers and employers are generally expected to split the cost. The program started collecting fees this year and the benefits start in the new year.