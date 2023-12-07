Colorado weather: Freezing temps, snow coming to Denver and much of the state Friday

The winter storm will dump between 1 to 2 inches of snow in Colorado Springs, according to the NWS. Grand Junction should see a similar amount, Mensch said.

Thursday's weather should be mild for most communities during the day. The NWS has issued a wind advisory for the Front Range mountains and foothills through the evening.

Temperatures will start to fall into the 30s and below across the state that night. Snow will begin in the mountains and will likely reach the Denver metro early Friday, according to the NWS.

The storm could bring Denver’s first measurable snowfall of the month. Several storms have blanketed metro communities so far this winter, and mountain snowpack is at normal levels so far.

Avalanche danger is elevated in many mountain ranges, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The center lists many slopes near or above treelines as having “considerable” risk, which means recreators could easily trigger slides.

The incoming winter storm should taper off by Friday night. Most communities should see sunny skies and above-freezing temperatures return on Saturday.