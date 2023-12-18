The Best Tracks of 2023: Staff Picks

We've shared a couple hundred new songs on air with you this year. Tracks that spanned genres, went viral on social media, spoke to our hearts, ones that broke records, and made us proud of our Colorado music community. Here at Indie 102.3, we pride ourselves on the diversity and inclusivity of artists and our constant dedication to new music discovery. This year was no different and that wasn't just because of the music focused minds behind the microphone you hear every day, but also because of you, our listener. Your support, your feedback, your requests matter to us as well. They've shaped what we curated and the programs we've produced in 2023. So, thank you for your support and for your membership. Now, here are some of the songs we discovered this year that stood out to our music hosts. Stream a full Spotify playlist at the end. And, our hosts will share some of their favorite albums on Unboxing Day (December 26) all day as well, so mark your calendars!

Don't forget to tell us YOUR favorites! Vote now in our Top 102.3 Songs of 2023 Listener Poll! You can win tickets to see Foo Fighters next summer (rules and details in the form.)

Alisha Sweeney / Local Music Director

Abraham Alexander - "Tears Run Dry"

Big Thief - "Vampire Empire"

boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"

Feist - "Borrow Trouble"

The Last Dinner Party - "Nothing Matters"

Mitksi - "Bug Like An Angel"

Thee Sacred Souls - "Running Away"

Vagabon - "Can I Talk My…"

Young Fathers - "I Saw"

Yves Tumor - "Echolalia"