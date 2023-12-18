The Best Tracks of 2023: Staff Picks
We've shared a couple hundred new songs on air with you this year. Tracks that spanned genres, went viral on social media, spoke to our hearts, ones that broke records, and made us proud of our Colorado music community. Here at Indie 102.3, we pride ourselves on the diversity and inclusivity of artists and our constant dedication to new music discovery. This year was no different and that wasn't just because of the music focused minds behind the microphone you hear every day, but also because of you, our listener. Your support, your feedback, your requests matter to us as well. They've shaped what we curated and the programs we've produced in 2023. So, thank you for your support and for your membership. Now, here are some of the songs we discovered this year that stood out to our music hosts. Stream a full Spotify playlist at the end. And, our hosts will share some of their favorite albums on Unboxing Day (December 26) all day as well, so mark your calendars!
Alisha Sweeney / Local Music Director
Abraham Alexander - "Tears Run Dry"
Big Thief - "Vampire Empire"
boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"
Feist - "Borrow Trouble"
The Last Dinner Party - "Nothing Matters"
Mitksi - "Bug Like An Angel"
Thee Sacred Souls - "Running Away"
Vagabon - "Can I Talk My…"
Young Fathers - "I Saw"
Yves Tumor - "Echolalia"
Dana Meyers / Morning Host
100 gecs - "Hollywood Baby"
Arlo Parks - "Weightless"
BAILEN - "Call It Like It Is"
Blur - "The Narcissist"
Blondshell - "Salad"
Chiiild - "Bon Voyage"
Depeche Mode - "Ghosts Again"
Faye Webster - "But Not Kiss"
Little Simz - "Gorilla"
Yeah yeah Yeahs - "Wolf"
Demi Harvey / Digital Editor & Serve It! Host
boygenius - “Cool About It”
Caroline Polachek - “Welcome to My Island”
DEBBY FRIDAY - “SO HARD TO TELL”
Jamila Woods - “Tiny Garden”
Jungle - “Back on 74”
Kali Uchis - “I Wish You Roses”
Kara Jackson - “pawnshop”
MUNA - “One That Got Away”
NxWorries - “Where I Go” ft. H. E. R.
Little Simz - "Gorilla"
Jason Thomas / Music Director & Hear First Host
Caroline Polachek - “Welcome to My Island”
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - “Gila Monster”
HEALTH - “CHILDREN OF SORROW”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Yard Act - “The Trench Coat Museum”
Slowdive - “kisses”
Belle and Sebastian - “I Don’t Know What You See in Me”
NNAMDI - “Sudafed”
Narrow Head - “Caroline”
Nabihah Iqbal - “The World Couldn’t See Us”
Jessi Whitten / Host
Mitski - “Bug Like An Angel”
Joy Oladakun - “We’re All Gonna Die” ft. Noah Kahan
TORRES - “Collect”
Caroline Rose - “Miami”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Jungle - “Back on 74”
Slowdive - “kisses”
Genesis Owusu - “Tied Up!”
The Last Dinner Party - “Nothing Matters”
Yves Tumor - “Echolalia”
Shawn Lucero / Promotions Coordinator & Host
Black Pumas - "More Than A Love Song"
Boygenius - "Cool About It"
Blondshell - "Salad"
Charley Crockett - "Trinity River"
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unity - "Death Wish"
Kara Jackson - "Pawnshop"
Thee Sacred Souls - "Running Away"
Torres - "Collect"
Big Thief - "Vampire Empire"
Will "Willobee" Carlan / Program Director
Peter Gabriel - "Road To Joy"
Chiiild - "Bon Voyage"
Genesis Owusu - "Tied Up!"
Goose - "Dripfield"
The Gaslight Anthem - "Positive Charge"
Blur - "The Narcissist"
+++ (Crosses) - "Invisible Hand"
The Linda Lindas - "Too Many Things"
Depeche Mode - "Ghosts Again"
Metric - "Just The Once"
Zach Gilltrap / Producer & Host
Roosevelt - "Ordinary Love"
Genesis Owusu - "Leaving the Light"
Portugal. The Man- "Summer of Luv" ft. Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Yard Act - "The Trench Coat Museum"
Saint Motel - "Everyone's A Guru Now"
N3ptune - "Shadow"
Wildermiss - "Identify It!"
Sour Magic - "Means to an End"
One of these Nights - "I Promise"
Dragondeer - "New Dawn Get Down"
