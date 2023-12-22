Paramedics found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in death of Elijah McClain

As verdicts were read in the courtroom, families of both paramedics openly sobbed. When Cichuniec was handcuffed and had to empty his pockets on the defense table, one family member let out a high-pitched wail.

Before the verdict, the judge asked the courtroom to try and remain calm in this emotionally charged case.

On the other side, behind the prosecutors, Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mother, sat with Omar Montgomery, the Aurora NAACP president and MiDean Holmes, a community activist. Attorney General Phil Weiser sat in the same row and clutched hands with her before the verdict was read.

McClain and Holmes wept quietly during the verdict and exhaled audibly when Cichuniec was led away in handcuffs.

McClain had no immediate comment on the verdict, but has been following the trials in her son’s death daily since September. Earlier this week, she told CPR she was disgusted that the paramedics’ defense was that they were “following their training.”

“No amount of procedures, practices, protocols or the lack of training for service jobs will ever replace the human heart,” McClain’s mother said in a statement she sent to CPR News ahead of the verdict. “I am sure that if Elijah had been one of their children, family members, friends, or comrades, they would not have been so indifferent to what was happening, like they were with my son.”

Two days of deliberation

The jury deliberated two full days before reaching a verdict. At one point on Friday, they told the judge they had reached an impasse on one of the charges, but he told them to go back to the jury room together respectfully and try to reach a conclusion.

Throughout the weeks-long trial at the Adams County Justice Center, prosecutors leaned hard into the inaction of the medical professionals on the scene as McClain grew physically sicker in the custody of police.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Tears fall from Sheneen McClain’s face outside the Adams County Justice Center Friday night, Dec. 22, after a jury found two paramedics guilty the death of her son, Elijah McClain.

In closing arguments, state Solicitor General Shannon Stevenson painted a callous picture of the 14 minutes Cichuniec and Cooper were on the scene while McClain was pinned to the ground and handcuffed by police officers before he lost his pulse in the ambulance.

“Here was their plan, ‘we’re going to leave that person on the ground … we’re not going to touch them, not with a single finger. We’re not going to get a single piece of equipment out of our bag,’” Stevenson said. “We’re not going to put our faces near his face. We’re not going to ask one question about what happened to him. We’re not going to listen to what he is trying to say to us.”

After McClain was given a large dose of ketamine by paramedics, body worn camera footage shows that they didn’t immediately tend to him, check his airway or otherwise look at his vital signs. One officer slapped him to make sure he was “out.”

After a few minutes, they loaded him onto a gurney and his pulse stopped in the ambulance after he was given a large dose of ketamine by paramedics. He never regained consciousness.