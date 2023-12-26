Colorado weather: Blizzard conditions shut down I-70 through Eastern Plains, cancel DIA flights

Updated: 9:02 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

A blizzard continued to pound a large swath of Colorado’s Eastern Plains Tuesday morning, shutting down a stretch of I-70 and disrupting dozens of flights at Denver International Airport.

The National Weather Service said conditions could last through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning along the Palmer Divide and northeastern plains. Snow accumulations of two to six inches are possible in the hardest-hit areas, along with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

The highest areas of expected impact will be Monument Hill along the Palmer Divide, I-70 east of Deer Trail, Limon and Akron, according to NWS.