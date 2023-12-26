Colorado weather: Blizzard conditions shut down I-70 through Eastern Plains, cancel DIA flights
Updated: 9:02 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023
A blizzard continued to pound a large swath of Colorado’s Eastern Plains Tuesday morning, shutting down a stretch of I-70 and disrupting dozens of flights at Denver International Airport.
The National Weather Service said conditions could last through 5 a.m. Wednesday morning along the Palmer Divide and northeastern plains. Snow accumulations of two to six inches are possible in the hardest-hit areas, along with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.
The highest areas of expected impact will be Monument Hill along the Palmer Divide, I-70 east of Deer Trail, Limon and Akron, according to NWS.
At least 94 flights were delayed at DIA on Tuesday morning during the post-Christmas travel rush, according to the tracking website FlightAware. At least 18 were canceled.
Transportation officials closed I-70 through the Eastern Plains due to icy roads and reduced visibility. The closure impacts both east and westbound lanes from three miles west of Watkins to the Kansas state line.
Other closed roads in the state include US-6 in both directions from Sterling to Nebraska and US 36 from Byers to Kansas, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Metro Denver and Colorado Springs will see winter weather through Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. The rest of the day should be cloudy, with high temperatures above freezing.
Vail and central mountain communities have a chance for snow showers most of the day Tuesday. Grand Junction should see sunny skies and a high around 34.
