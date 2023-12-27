Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of flying elk

He wants the public to know, however, that his agency carefully chose this time of year for their research.

“It's very early in the gestation period and won't have any impacts to that animal,” he said

After the short helicopter ride, biologists determine if a cow elk is indeed pregnant, and if she is, they place a collar on her and quickly send her back out to join the herd. When she gives birth months later, the collar sends a signal to biologists, who can then do further health assessments on mom and baby.

The hope is to figure out why the elk population is dwindling in certain parts of the state, down by tens of thousands of animals in southwestern Colorado alone, from around 140,000 a few decades ago, to just above 120,000 now.

The problem could be a lack of forage. Maybe they’re being born sickly or being eaten by predators. CPW biologists just don’t know — yet.

The information they’re gathering now could make all the difference.

“So the relatively short disturbance is going to give us decades worth of crucial knowledge and data to help manage these species the best we can,” Livingstone said.