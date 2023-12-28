Starbucks illegally fired Colorado supervisor for union support, judge rules

A Starbucks store in Superior may have to rehire and provide back pay to a shift supervisor who allegedly lost her job last year over her union support.

An administrative judge with the National Labor Relations Board – the country’s top labor agency – found the company fired Len Harris in Nov. 2022 due to “anti-union considerations.” Last May, Harris’ store became the first shop in Colorado to unionize amid a national wave of organizing.

At least 10 other stores in Colorado have unionized since, along with more than 350 nationwide.

Starbucks has faced dozens of union-busting allegations over the past year, which it has denied.

Harris’ ruling, which was issued Dec. 19, is at least the second federal decision stating the company illegally targeted Colorado union workers. Baristas in Denver won a similar ruling in February.

“I very much intend to go back to Starbucks,” Harris said. “The community, the people that it kind of brought to work with, were great people for me to be around.”

Harris’ union, Starbucks Workers United, brought its complaint against the company shortly after her firing on Nov. 18, 2022. They claimed the company broke federal laws that protect worker rights around organizing when it fired the shift supervisor, who had worked for Starbucks since 2016.