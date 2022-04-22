Baristas in Superior win Colorado’s first Starbucks union election

A group of Starbucks baristas in Superior will become Colorado’s first to unionize after they won their election on Friday. They join a growing number of the coffee chain’s workers around the country pushing for higher wages and changes to working conditions.

Staff voted 12-2 in favor of forming a local chapter of Starbucks Workers United, a worker-led union associated with the massive Service Employees International Union. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the results in the coming weeks, and workers will then begin the bargaining process with management.

Baristas screamed with joy and hugged inside the store’s lobby Friday afternoon as they watched the count on a laptop. For many on staff, it was the first time they were involved with an organizing effort, said Len Harris, a shift supervisor and lead organizer.

“We did the thing,” Harris said. “I’m jittering with excitement, it's hard to process words.”