Baristas in Superior win Colorado’s first Starbucks union election
A group of Starbucks baristas in Superior will become Colorado’s first to unionize after they won their election on Friday. They join a growing number of the coffee chain’s workers around the country pushing for higher wages and changes to working conditions.
Staff voted 12-2 in favor of forming a local chapter of Starbucks Workers United, a worker-led union associated with the massive Service Employees International Union. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the results in the coming weeks, and workers will then begin the bargaining process with management.
Baristas screamed with joy and hugged inside the store’s lobby Friday afternoon as they watched the count on a laptop. For many on staff, it was the first time they were involved with an organizing effort, said Len Harris, a shift supervisor and lead organizer.
“We did the thing,” Harris said. “I’m jittering with excitement, it's hard to process words.”
The group filed to hold their election last fall to push for a slate of changes in the workplace. Those changes include raises that keep up with Colorado’s cost of living, loosened rules around tipping and more structured scheduling options.
A district manager for the store declined to comment about the outcome. In past statements, the company has said it opposes barista’s efforts to unionize.
“From the beginning, we've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners without a union between us and that conviction has not changed,” the company said in a previous statement to CPR News.
Workers at five other Starbucks locations in Colorado have filed petitions to hold separate union elections. Shops in Denver and Colorado Springs will vote in the coming months.
