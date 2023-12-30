Hello, paid family leave; goodbye, plastic grocery bags. New year brings new laws and policies

Need an Epipen? That should only cost you $60

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif.

A new price cap for epinephrine auto-injectors takes effect in 2024. From now on, insurers are allowed to charge no more than $60 in out-of-pocket costs for a two-pack of the life-saving medication.

Colorado is among the first states to cap the costs of epinephrine auto-injectors, along with Illinois and Rhode Island.

The new law also sets up a state program allowing eligible uninsured people to buy $60 auto-injectors directly from pharmacies. Manufacturers then have to reimburse the pharmacy for any loss they took on the sale or replace their stock of auto-injectors for free. That provision prompted Teva Pharmacies, a maker of generic epinephrine, to sue to block the program. This past week, a judge declined to put the new affordability program on hold while the case goes forward.

Informed consent now required for intimate exams while sedated

There has been growing concern nationally about medical students performing pelvic and prostate exams on anesthetized patients as part of their training, patients who have not consented to the procedure.

This year Colorado joins a growing list of states that require patients to give informed consent before any intimate examination under sedation (there is an exception for emergency situations). The new law also requires that any such exams be related to the procedure the patient is there for, and not simply be performed for training.

Bigger fines for trucks that speed down steep grades

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A truck passes avalanche warning signs on Loveland Pass, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Starting in the new year, the Colorado Department of Transportation will have the power to designate ‘steep downhill grade zones’ on highways that slant more than 5 percent for some distance.

Commercial truck drivers caught speeding in those zones can be hit with doubled fines and extra surcharges. Some of the money collected from those increased penalties will be used to try to make the roads safer from runaway truck incidents.

Tenants now have the right to remote eviction hearings

Counties must now ensure that parties in an eviction case have the option of appearing remotely during any of their court proceedings. And judges cannot enter a default judgment against someone just because their technology gives out during the process.

Advocates say that having to file documents and attend in-person court dates can be a major barrier for tenants trying to keep their housing and that remote options will help people from being ruled against simply on procedural grounds.

Farmers and ranchers gain the right to repair their equipment

Colorado has been at the forefront in recent years of the effort to give consumers the right to repair the high-tech machines they own, instead of having to rely on the manufacturer or their certified technicians.

The process started with a law giving wheelchair users more power to modify and repair their powered chairs. This year, that right expands to include owners of agricultural equipment. Under a law taking effect Jan. 1, the makers of tractors, combines and other farm machines will have to provide owners and independent repair shops with parts and manuals when they ask for them.