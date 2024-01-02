Armed man under arrest after breaking into Colorado Supreme Court building

The intruder caused “extensive damage” to the building, but caused no injuries. It’s unclear how many people were inside at the time of the break-in. The judicial center, which is also home to the Colorado Court of Appeals, was closed Tuesday as authorities investigated.

“The CSP and DPD are treating this incident seriously, but at this time, it is believed that this is not associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court Justices,” CSP said in a statement.

The shooting began shortly after a car crash outside of the judicial center. Around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, two cars collided at the intersection of 13th Street and Lincoln, police said.

One individual allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver following the crash. Soon after, the armed man shot out a window of the judicial center, entered the building and came into contact with the unarmed security guard from the Colorado State Patrol Capitol Security Unit.

“The individual held the security guard at gunpoint and demanded access to other parts of the building. The individual obtained keys from the security guard and proceeded into other parts of the building and accessed an unknown number of floors,” CSP said.

The suspect made his way to the seventh floor, where he fired additional shots, though it’s not clear what he shot at, if anything. At 3 a.m., he called 911 and voluntarily surrendered to police.

Police arrested the man and took him to a local hospital soon after. An investigation led by the Denver Police Department is ongoing, according to CSP.

It’s unclear what motivated the break-in, though police say it was not related to previous threats against the Colorado Supreme Court. Federal and local law enforcement agencies in Colorado are investigating death threats made against the justices after they narrowly disqualified former president Donald Trump from Colorado's 2024 GOP primary ballot.