Colorado’s new ‘ghost guns’ ban met with immediate lawsuit

“This law is an outright assault on the constitutional rights of peaceable Coloradans. It’s not just an overreach; it’s a direct defiance to our Second Amendment freedoms,” RMGO head Tyler Rhodes said in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “We believe that this law, much like others that attempt to restrict gun rights, will not stand up under scrutiny...”

State lawmakers passed the ban this spring with the goal of cracking down on so-called ‘ghost guns’, which opponents said are increasingly used to commit crimes. The law requires all guns in the state to carry a manufacturer’s serial number.

“We’ve got to find a way to prevent the genie from getting out of the bag on ghost guns,” Gov. Jared Polis told CPR’s Colorado Matters at the time, “because it threatens to undermine all the other gun safety measures that Colorado has, including universal background checks.”

The term ‘ghost guns’ covers firearms that are crafted at home using a 3D printer or a do-it-yourself mail-order kit. They make it possible for someone to obtain a gun without going through a background check.

The new law makes it illegal to possess or transfer a gun that doesn’t have a serial number on it. It also restricts the manufacturing of guns and gun parts within Colorado to only federally licensed firearms manufacturers.