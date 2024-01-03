Families with trans kids flee to Colorado as other states ban gender-affirming care

Noah, 17

Noah, 17, never imagined finishing out his high school career in Denver, a place he’d never visited before July 2022.

He realized he was a boy when he was five years old while growing up in Houston, Texas. In the following years, with the support of his family, he came out as trans to his church and school friends.

“I just stuck with it,” he said. “I felt very comfortable being perceived as more masculine.”

At the start of high school, Noah met a partner. He started skateboarding. He dealt with some misgendering, but otherwise felt good about navigating his transition.

But as Texas politics shifted, so did his sense of safety. After state legislators passed a ban on trans students participation on sports teams in 2021, Noah noticed the climate around him grew more hostile towards trans people and their rights.

“I knew gender fluid people who were getting misgendered frequently. People who were supposed to be their friends literally screaming at them that they’re not a boy, they’re not a girl.”

His mom, Katie Laird, went to testify at the State Capitol against a second anti-trans sports bill. She was shocked at how much support it drew from other Texans.

“There were people in the hallway with signs talking about ‘No mutilation,’” Laird said. “I went back to my car and I cried.”

In February 2022, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a legal opinion defining certain gender-affirming health care for transgender kids as child abuse. Paxton also said the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services “has a responsibility to act accordingly.”

Supporters of anti-LGBTQ legislation, particularly bills targeting trans rights, claim the laws protect children from life-altering legal decisions and medical procedures. But advocates and major medical institutions, including the American Medical Association, label professional gender-affirming health care for minors, such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers, as “medically necessary” for many trans kids.

Laird feared what would happen if Noah injured himself skateboarding and had to go to the hospital. If someone realized he was trans, would they report the family to the state? And would they be investigated?

“There was no way that I was going to risk that as a mom,” Laird said.

Noah started skipping classes at school out of fear of being reported. He had regular anxiety attacks. In March 2022, Texas Children’s Hospital paused all gender-affirming care, which meant Noah had nowhere to go for hormones that helped him appear more masculine.

“That was it,” Laird said. “It was physically dangerous for him to be here.”

After considering Vermont and California – both too far – they picked Denver due to its relative proximity to Texas. Public school districts in Colorado also follow statewide anti-discrimination guidelines, which allow students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

The LGBTQ community was more visible, too. During their first visit, Noah and Laird played a game where they counted the Pride flags on homes. They lost track because there were so many.

“It just felt right,” Noah said.

After his family moved in July 2022, Noah started at a new school. Many of his classmates also identify as queer, and he feels comfortable relating to them. He’s already taking classes that count as college credit, and he hopes to study public health after graduation.

“Moving changed everything about our lives,” he said. “But I want to be happy, successful. And that's what I had to do. I had to leave to get here to do that.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News State Rep. Brianna Titone Friday, April 22, 2022.

Rights and resources in Colorado

The increase in families moving to Colorado has put more demand on providers of gender-affirming health care.

The TRUE Center – the state’s largest provider of gender-affirming care for minors – has received an “unprecedented” number of referrals this year due to the closure of pediatric programs in many states, according to a spokeswoman. But then in July, the center abruptly stopped offering gender-affirming surgeries to adults because demand was too high.

“In order to continue delivering expert, multidisciplinary care to our pediatric patients and their families, we are focusing on behavioral, emotional and medical care for children,” the spokeswoman said.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, which doesn’t serve minors, has seen a 20 percent spike in patients seeking gender-affirming care over the past two years. Most out-of-state patients are from Wyoming, Texas and Arizona, said Fawn Bolak, the organization’s spokeswoman.

“We're starting to see patients uprooting their whole lives — breaking their leases and leaving their jobs — to move to safe states like Colorado, where their right to receive the care they need, without fear or judgment, is protected,” Bolak said.

Advocates and some Democratic lawmakers say the state needs to respond to the influx.

“We are maybe two or three steps behind [where we should be] as a sanctuary state,” said Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado, a LGBTQ advocacy organization. “And I don't mean just in gender-affirming care or acceptance, I'm talking about housing and job security and all of the other pieces.”

Students from Colorado’s Youth Advisory Council recently proposed two bills to support trans rights. One would create a system to allow non-legal name changes in school for students 12 and older. Another would commission a study on the gender-affirming care landscape in Colorado.

Democratic Rep. Brianna Titone, who is trans, co-sponsored Colorado’s 2023 protections for gender-affirming care. She said she’s looking at other legislative actions in the upcoming session, including incentivizing the opening of more gender-affirming care clinics.

"When other states are doing the opposite, it's important to show people that there's places where you can be hopeful. The most difficult thing that I feel that's happening right now is that we're creating refugees within our own country."

After the move

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Hadley with her mom Liz, in front of the family Christmas tree at their home ion Denver. They moved from Oklahoma, a state that restricts bathroom use for trans kids at school and bans gender-affirming healthcare for minors. Hadley, who is trans, and her mom say they feel more welcomed and safe in Colorado.

For Hadley Charles, the move from Oklahoma to Denver made her feel like she could “breathe again.”

On her first day of seventh grade, she made a friend. Teachers asked students about their preferred pronouns.

When she would come home from school, she felt energized and creative. She started weaving and making crafts, including colorful friendship bracelets with her favorite things on them. A Taylor Swift song reference was in there, along with the word “slay.”

“I was in a really bad mental state in Oklahoma,” she said. “I feel so much better mentally.”

Now, she’s focused on spending time with her mom, doing homework and picking out her favorite pizza and ice cream shops. Charles said affirming doctors have helped Hadley’s transition continue.

“I can't overstate how healing that is,” Charles said.

But the transition to Colorado hasn’t been smooth for all.