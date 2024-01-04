Colorado weather: Snow and frigid temperatures sweeping across state ahead of weekend

A sustained cold front will begin sweeping through Colorado Thursday and could bring the first snow of 2024 for most of the state.

After a relatively warm start to the year, temperatures statewide are expected to drop significantly this weekend . In the Denver metro area and the surrounding I-25 corridor, high temperatures over the next several days will rarely exceed 40 degrees, with lows consistently in the 10s and 20s.

Snow isn’t expected to be significant for urban communities in the northern Front Range, but it will likely impact travel into the mountains. Snow may fall in the foothills Thursday evening, with more chances later this week.

“Light snow, locally slick conditions Friday into Saturday morning for the mountains. Limited impacts expected elsewhere,” the National Weather Service said. “Third system to bring higher chances for a few inches of snow Sunday evening into Monday for mountains, foothills, and southern I-25 corridor.”

The most significant snowfall will occur in the Four Corners region, with between 3 to 8 inches of snow expected in southwest Colorado. Another storm system is expected to move north and impact Grand Junction and mountain communities along the I-70 corridor.

In Southern Colorado, light snow is expected through Friday, with up to 3 inches of snow expected to fall in Pueblo.

Cold weather is expected to persist late into next week, when highs are forecast to stay well below freezing and lows could hit the negatives.

Travelers should check road conditions before driving this week, especially those who are heading toward the mountains. Low temperatures combined with moist conditions could create slippery, treacherous roads.