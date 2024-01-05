COVID-19 is spiking in Colorado’s wastewater. Here’s what that means

Could that be part of the reason we're seeing increased detections in wastewater compared to other indicators for COVID-19 transmission?

“We're trying to tease apart and understand, but it's happening at a time when reliable virus tracking in general is challenging because of the holidays,” she said, with many people traveling and gathering, while the available data lags a bit.

The wastewater mystery is playing out as COVID-19 hospitalizations are up a bit in Colorado the week after the holidays.

The figure rose this week slightly to 213, according to the state dashboard. But it's around 50 fewer patients than the weeks before and after Thanksgiving, and well below the level seen at this time the last three years of the pandemic.

About 2 percent of patients coming to hospital emergency departments were diagnosed with the virus, a number that's been rising the last couple of weeks.

“We are experiencing a winter respiratory season very much like the previous three winters,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor emeritus and expert in infectious diseases, at UC Berkeley, via email. “Except that the number of people hospitalized, the best single parameter, with severe respiratory disease, is significantly less than before.”

He pointed to data from last Friday showing that there are around 29,000 Americans hospitalized compared to about 39,000 a year ago at the same time and about 60,000 the year before that. About 1,200 Americans are dying each week, so one might expect to see around 60,000 coronavirus deaths for the year. (Influenza typically kills 15,000 to 35,000 Americans a year).

“Perspective about COVID-19 is important. Compared to a pre-COVID winter, this would be considered disastrous,” said Swartzberg. “But, compared to the previous three winters, this is a big improvement.”



Still, the virus is making people sick.

“COVID-19 does appear to be behaving more like the common cold now, which means that the impact is primarily in the upper respiratory system (nose, throat),” said Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease expert and Senior Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control at UCHealth.

Patients who get sick from COVID-19 “are not developing pneumonia (lower respiratory system infection) as often as they were in the early days of the pandemic,” said Barron, via email.