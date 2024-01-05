Court rules ‘secret voting’ system used by state Democrats violates Colorado open meetings law

“This illegal system let legislators off the hook from having to take public positions on legislation which keeps their constituents from knowing where their elected officials stand,” said Michael Fields, president of Advance Colorado, one of the groups behind the lawsuit, in a statement celebrating Friday’s ruling.

When the existence of the system first became public, Democrats defended its utility in helping their members navigate the hundreds of bills introduced each session and argued that every bill still goes through a system of public hearings, debates, and votes.

While they agreed to make the results of the votes available on request, they did not release information on how individual lawmakers voted on specific bills.