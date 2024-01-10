CPR Classical Presents: Mozart and Now with the Colorado Symphony

Light the candles and cue the birthday song. Mozart turns 268 on January 27!

Celebrate Wolfgang’s birthday with CPR Classical and the Colorado Symphony January 26-28 at Boettcher Concert Hall. In a trio of concerts, the Colorado Symphony pairs some of Mozart’s most beloved pieces with modern masterpieces by living composers.

Colorado Public Radio listeners can take advantage of a 20% discount code when purchasing tickets using the code MOZART24. This discount code is good for any three of the concerts January 26-28.

Join CPR Classical hosts for the Saturday OR Sunday concerts. Mozart himself will join us in the lobby for selfies before the concerts and during intermission! On Sunday, stay for a talkback conversation with Colorado Symphony Orchestra Peter Oundjian and Principal Horn Michael Thornton, hosted by a CPR Classical host.

