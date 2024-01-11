The polar vortex is about to blast Colorado with dangerously cold arctic air. Here’s what you need to know
The first wave of arctic air is expected to plunge into Colorado on Thursday, but federal forecasters warn that a much colder and potentially dangerous blast of supercooled air is on track for the weekend.
By early Friday morning, much of the state could be recording single-digit temperatures, with the lowest temperatures likely to appear across northern Colorado and parts of the Eastern Plains. A larger mass of Arctic air is forecast to move in Friday night, dragging temperatures in many areas below zero and fueling intense snowfall in the mountains.
“If you're in the mountains this weekend, I expect a lot of snow,” said Bernie Meier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder. “Roads are going to be awful.”
Parts of the High Country could get 1 to 3 feet of snow over the weekend, with the heaviest amounts expected to fall near Steamboat, Meier said. Periods of light snow are likely for the Front Range, while a "reinforcing shot" of Arctic air arriving later in the weekend could mean the icy temperatures and a prolonged surge of mountain snowfall last into Monday, he said.
Vortex context
The frigid weather system funneling into Colorado comes from the “polar vortex,” a region of cold air and low pressure that’s always circulating near the North Pole. When that air mass expands south, it can blast a torrent of arctic air into the jetstream, where it drops into Colorado and other states.
The weekend cold front could wreak havoc as it moves east across the United States next week, where forecasters are warning of possible blizzards, torrential rain, flooding, and high winds from the Central Plains to the Gulf and East Coast.
Prepare for “life-threatening” conditions
State transportation officials are warning travelers to plan and prepare ahead of time, especially if they have trips booked in the mountains during the weekend, which is one of the busiest of the year due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.
“We anticipate a lot of traffic heading to and from the mountains,” said Matt Inzeo, communications director for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Inzeo said super-cold temperatures mean the agency’s general advice for winter travel is extra relevant: Check the conditions of state roads and highways before traveling; pack extra pieces of warm clothing, along with some food and water; watch your speed and take extra precautions around other vehicles.
“If you do encounter a problem, it is that much harder to manage it safely in ultra-low temperatures,” he said.
Meier with the National Weather Service echoed the same sentiment for anyone planning to spend time outdoors over the weekend. "If you happen to have some sort of emergency out there … then you're talking life-threatening situations," he said.
In anticipation of dangerously low temperatures, Denver officials have already extended emergency shelter operations through Monday.
Representatives for Xcel Energy, the state’s largest power provider, said the utility is making preparations to ensure there are no interruptions to its electricity and natural gas services during the cold snap.
Spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said current natural gas prices are lower compared to this time last year — $100 per month for the average household’s natural gas service vs. $139 — and said the utility would notify customers if wholesale natural gas prices increase significantly.
