Boulder Judge scolds state health official in King Soopers case

On Friday, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the multiple delays are unacceptable to the many victims in the case.

Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were gunned down at the grocery store.

“They’re incredibly frustrated,” he told Bakke.

Public defender Kathryn Herold, who represents Alissa, said her interest was in his due process and she wanted a report that was thorough and good — not one “rushed together” because of prosecutors.

“Yes, this case has been taking a long time but that’s due to Mr. Alissa’s mental illness,” she told the judge. “There are hundreds of thousands of records surrounding his mental illness. At the end of the day it’s having a report we can rely on that isn’t rushed.”

Ann Pogue, an attorney and representative at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, told the judge that the case was a priority for the staff there.

“The department does want to acknowledge the seriousness of this case, the number of victims we have in the courtroom and empathize with what is happening here,” she told Bakke. “It is the department’s utmost importance that we move as efficiently as possible.”

Pogue said that they needed to interview several collateral witnesses, including Alissa’s six siblings and his parents, and they needed a translator to help with some of those interviews.

They also needed to do multiple and ongoing evaluations of Alissa himself, who remains in custody at the hospital.

Bakke told her that more information about how things are going is better, and she wanted reports every two weeks on the status of Alissa’s continuing evaluations.

Bakke also said she wanted the insanity evaluation by the end of April, with the trial still scheduled for later this summer.

The next court appearance is a motions hearing in June and the trial is set for the beginning of August in Boulder.