Colorado Weather: Dangerously cold temperatures and heavy snow shut mountain roads, cancel flights and close schools

The winter storm that has blanketed Colorado with brutally cold arctic air and snow continued Monday, ensnaring mountain traffic, canceling flights and closing schools.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning and a Wind Chill Warning for the central mountains, southern Colorado, the Front Range and the Eastern Plains Monday. Heavy snowfall was expected in the mountains. Wind speeds on the plains were expected to be above 50 mph, which could lead to temperatures of at least 20-degrees below zero. Both warnings were in effect until Tuesday.

"We’re seeing there’s still snow continuing [in] the mountains, foothills, and even portions of the plains right now," said Caitlyn Mensch, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Boulder. "We’re seeing that there’s very hazardous travel conditions right now, especially in the mountain passes. So, if you can avoid travel up there, it’d be definitely advised."

On the Western Slope, heavy snow was expected to continue, though gradually lightening up by the end of the day. Though the end of falling snow didn't signal the end of winter hazards. The NWS posted to X, formerly Twitter, cautioning drivers to be wary of icy roads and increased avalanche risks.