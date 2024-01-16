Photos: Rodeo of Champions honors Martin Luther King Jr. at the National Western Stock Show

With bronc and bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and even some mutton bustin', Black Cowboys and Cowgirls put their own mark on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Denver's National Western Stock Shock Show on Monday. The event, billed as the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo, featured competitors from the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, which marks its 40 anniversary this year.
