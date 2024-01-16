Photos: Rodeo of Champions honors Martin Luther King Jr. at the National Western Stock Show

By Hart Van Denburg
· Today, 12:32 am
In steer wrestling, a cowboy chases a steer on his horse, gets off the horse at full gallop, grabs the steer by the horns and wrestles it to the ground. The Martin Luther King Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show, Jan. 15, 2024.

With bronc and bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and even some mutton bustin', Black Cowboys and Cowgirls put their own mark on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Denver's National Western Stock Shock Show on Monday. The event, billed as the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo, featured competitors from the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, which marks its 40 anniversary this year.

The braids were flowing on this rider during the junior category barrel racing.
A rider, left, runs for safety after falling from a bull during competition.
A bull rider tries to stay aboard.
A bull rider pulls off his helmet after taking a fall, while the bull runs free in the background.
Two-year-old Rari Baez, center, watches the rodeo with her family.
The Westernaires, a precision equestrian team from Jefferson County, performed moves in lighted costumes.
Akin to steer wrestling, the ladies steer undecorating event sees contestants and their horses chase down a steer and then pluck a small flag from its back.
The ladies breakaway roping event is a timed event in which the rider chases and ropes a calf, then pulls up the horse so that the rope breaks free.
As his horse looks on, a steer roping cowboy ties the feet of a steer together. The judge , at right, will drop his flag when the maneuver is complete.
A cowboy trapped beneath the leaping ranch bronco from which he fell.
A cowgirl and her hat. The Martin Luther King Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show, Jan. 15, 2024.
A young contestant in the mutton busting event.
Carrying the Stars and Stripes under the spotlight of the Martin Luther King Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show, Jan. 15, 2024.

